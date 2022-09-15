‘Grotesque money laundering scheme’: Diplomat savages US-NATO bankrolling of Kiev regime

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. US and NATO financial backing for the Zelensky regime is part of a major money laundering and corruption scheme, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Their [the Kiev regime’s] main goal is not to lose the massive military and financial support for Ukraine from the US, and not only from the US but also from their NATO allies, since they realize they won’t last long without it," she pointed out. "And, of course, this is part of an enormously grotesque corruption scheme to siphon off and launder Western money through the Kiev regime," the diplomat added.

The spokeswoman noted that following the September 8 meeting of the so-called Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, another US military aid package to the tune of $675 mln was announced which includes munitions for HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems. "Inspired by new Western promises, the Zelensky regime is ready to sacrifice the lives of hundreds of thousands of its fellow citizens, and not only their own, there is an enormous amount of mercenaries," she noted.