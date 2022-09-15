Russia says warplanes, artillery struck seven Ukrainian command posts in past day

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Thursday said warplanes, rocket forces and artillery struck seven Ukrainian command posts over the past day.

"Strikes by tactical and army aviation, rocket forces and artillery hit seven command posts of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of the settlements of Dobropolye and Artyomovsk of the Donetsk People's Republic; Kamyshevakha of the Zaporozhye Region; Olgino of the Kherson Region; Kalinovka, Murakhovka, Novorossiyskoye of the Nikolayev Region, as well as 42 artillery units, manpower and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in 116 districts," he said.

He said, five depots of rocket and artillery weapons and ammunition were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Prikolotnoye and Izyum of the Kharkov Region; and Krasnoye, Seversk and Novogrigoryevka of the Donetsk People's Republic.