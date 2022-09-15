Moscow calls on global organizations to stop Kiev from butchering civilians

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia is urging international organizations to immediately force Ukraine to stop massacring civilians who Kiev accuses of ‘collaborating’ with Moscow, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The government, I mean the Kiev regime, has claimed it plans to hunt for supporters of Russia and holders of Russian passports among local residents and punish them for high treason and collaboration. <...> Witnesses say Ukrainian militants have been butchering, torturing, beating and shooting civilians. <...> We are urging the proper international organizations to use their influence on Kiev so that it stops slaughtering civilians. This must be done immediately," she emphasized at a briefing.

The Russian diplomat said Ukrainian militants had been video-taping their deeds so that they could use the footage to pin these crimes committed by Ukrainian forces on Russia or "to report to those who instructed them to kill as many Russians as possible."