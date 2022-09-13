Russian troops hit 12 Ukrainian command posts in past 24 hours — top brass

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russian aviation, missile and artillery troops hit 12 Ukrainian command posts in the course of the special operation in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile and artillery troops hit twelve Ukrainian command posts in the areas of Serebryanka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Ivano-Daryevka, Veseloe, Soledar, Zaitsevo and Pavlovka settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic, Uspenovka and Gulyaypole of the Zaporozhye Region, Shirokoe, Kiselevka and Novogrigorovka of the Nikolayev Region, as well as 47 artillery units, manpower and military equipment in 152 areas," he said.

According to him, five missile and artillery weapons and ammunition depots were destroyed in the areas of Pavlovka and Temirovka of the Zaporozhye Region, Novopol in the Donetsk People's Republic, Velikoye Artakovo and Olenovka in the Nikolayev Region.