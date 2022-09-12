Over 10,000 Chechen troops redeployed to Donbass — Akhmat commander

GROZNY, September 12. /TASS/. The reserve groups of servicemen from the Chechen Republic numbering more than 10,000 people have been redeployed to the active combat zone in the direction of Donbass, Secretary of the Security Council of Chechnya, who is the commander of the Akhmat special unit, Apty Alaudinov told the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Monday.

"It is difficult to determine the exact numbers of the adversary on such a large territory, several brigades and a lot of tanks are being redeployed. The reserves from the Chechen Republic have also been redeployed to the entire Donbass direction, currently it is <...> over 10,000 of our troops," he said.

According to the commander, daily fierce battles are underway in the direction of Soledar as well. "The adversary is trying to push from all sides. Every day, we eliminate the utmost possible numbers of the adversaries and their equipment. I would like to note that the courage of our soldiers, of the soldiers of the LPR’s Second Corps produces a very serious result, and, as far as I understand, if we look at what serious forces the adversary is redeploying, they also take us seriously," he added.

Earlier, he reported of entrenching in Soledar and eliminating a large amount of equipment of Ukraine’s armed forces.