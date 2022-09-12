Russia’s army hits 4 command centers in Ukraine in one day — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s airplanes, artillery and missile forces involved in the special operation in Ukraine have hit four command centers over the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

"Strikes by operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery are continuing against military targets on the territory of Ukraine. Four command centers in the areas of Slavyansk, Artyomovsk and Konstantinovka of the Donetsk People's Republic, and the Olgovskoe, in the Zaporozhye Region, as well as 36 artillery units, manpower and Ukrainian military equipment at 125 sites have been hit over the past day," he said.

As a result of the strikes, three depots of rocket and artillery weapons and ammunition were wiped out near Novomikhailovka, in the Donetsk People's Republic, Kalinovskoye, in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, and Poltavka in the Zaporozhye Region.

A radio-electronic warfare station was liquidated in the area of Zaliznichnoye, in the Zaporozhye Region. Workshops involved in multiple launch rocket systems repairs and maintenance were destroyed in Kramatorsk, Donetsk People's Republic.