Voting results cancelled at 20 polling stations in eight regions – CEC

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Voting results have been canceled at 20 polling stations in eight Russian regions, chairperson of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova said on Sunday.

"[Voting results] have been cancelled at 20 polling stations in eight regions. There are 288 ballot papers there. It is almost nothing. We cancel [results] even if we have slightest suspicions," she said.

Elections were held in 82 Russian regions on September 9-11. Direct elections of governors were held in 14 Russian regions. Head of the Republic of Adygea was elected by the republic’s parliament. Six regions elected regional parliaments. Twelve regions elected legislatures of regional centers. Apart from that, local governors were elected.