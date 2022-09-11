Armed Forces of Ukraine lose 4,000 people around Kharkov and Nikolaevo-Krivoy Rog

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkov and Nikolaevo-Krivoy Rog areas from September 6 to 10 amounted to over 4,000 killed and more than 8,000 wounded, official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"In total, only in these two directions from September 6 to September 10, the losses of the Kiev regime reached over 4,000 killed and more than 8,000 wounded," Konashenkov said.

At the same time, the Russian Aerospace Forces, missile forces and artillery strike the units and reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkov region, as a result, more than 450 enemies were destroyed, he added.

"Forces and military equipment of the units of the 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Staroverovka, Chuguev, and Volosskaya Balakleya were hit, as well as the 113th brigade of territorial defense in the village of Novaya Vodolaga, and the deployment point of foreign mercenaries in the area of the settlement of Klugino-Bashkirovka,"Konashenkov said, adding that as a result, more than 200 military personnel and more than 20 pieces of equipment were lost.

Russian troops have also destroyed the Ukrainian radar station in the Nikolaev region, as well as the warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk People's Republic and near Nikolaev. "A radar station for detecting and tracking air targets was destroyed in Staraya Bogdanovka, in the Nikolaev region,"Konashenkov said.