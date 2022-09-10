No phone call between Putin and Charles III is scheduled — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to speak on the phone with Britain’s King Charles III, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

"No, the president has no telephone conversations with the new monarch in his schedule," Peskov said adding that the Russian leader would hold other "international phone conversations next week."

Putin congratulates King Charles III

Earlier in the day, Putin congratulated Charles III on his accession to the throne, wishing Britain’s next king success, strong health and all the best. The Russian president has met Britain’s King Charles III (who was then the Prince of Wales) before. In 2003, Charles was the one to welcome Putin and his spouse at the plane and greet them in the name of Queen Elizabeth II. Last time, they met in January 2020: Putin and then-heir to the throne shook hands during the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.