Three people suspected of plotting terror attack detained in Leningrad region

ST. PETERSBURG, September 9. /TASS/. Three residents of the city of Vyborg who were plotting an arson to an administrative building owned by the Russian defense ministry were detained by security officers, the press service of the St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region Department of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

"As a result of active search measures, three residents of the city of Vyborg of the Leningrad Region suspected of plotting a crime under part 3, article 30 and provision "a." part 2, article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (an attempted terror attack) were detained. It was established that these persons planned to commit an arson of an administrative building belonging to the Russian defense ministry," it said.

According to the press service, a criminal case was opened. An investigation is underway.