People are evacuated from Kharkov Region’s Izyum, Kupyansk, Veliky Burluk — official

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Civilians are being evacuated from Kharkov Region’s Izyum and Kupyansk, the head of the Kharkov Region military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev, said on Friday.

Veliky Burluk is also suffering from shelling and people there have also been advised to evacuate, he said on Solovyov Live television.

Evacuations are provided "first of all from the cities of Kupyansk and Izyum," the official said.

"Reports are coming in now that Veliky Burluk is also taking some shelling, so people, of course, have been advised to leave for safer places," he said.

Ganchev said that the evacuation of the civilian population is the priority for the military-civil administration of the Kharkov Region now. The official also said he had asked the Belgorod Region for help, should there be issues with accommodation for the people that are being evacuated.

Maxim Gubin, head of the military-civilian administration of the Kupyansk District, on Friday said on Rossiya-24 television that Ukrainian forces use HIMARS to strike civilian infrastructure and civilians in the district.

The head of the Kharkov Region military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev, on Thursday said Ukrainian forces attempted to encircle the city of Balakleya, but were beaten back. He had earlier said that Balakleya and the city of Izyum were regularly shelled by Ukrainian forces. Ganchev said the intensity of shelling increased in the north of the Kharkov Region, including along the Russian border, in recent days.