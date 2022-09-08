Poland and Baltic states agreed on restrictions for Russians entering Schengen area

WARSAW, September 8. /TASS/. Poland and Baltic states have coordinated restrictions for Russians to enter Schengen Area, which are to come into force by September 19, according to a joint statement published on Thursday on the website of the Polish government.

"Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland have agreed on a common regional approach and hereby express their political will and firm intention to introduce national temporary measures for Russian citizens holding EU visas in order to address imminent public policy and security threats and restrict the entry into the Schengen area for the Russian citizens travelling for tourism, culture, sport and business purposes," the statement said.

"National temporary measures based on common approach should enter into force in each of our countries separately, by 19 September 2022," the countries said.

"We emphasise that this is not an outright entry ban and commonly agreed legitimate exceptions will remain in force for dissidents, humanitarian cases, family members, holders of residence permits, for the facilitation of freight and transportation services, diplomatic missions, Kaliningrad facilitated transit of persons, etc.," the statement stressed.

In their statement, Poland and the Baltic states expressed their concern "about the substantial and growing influx of Russian citizens to the European Union and the Schengen area through our borders". "We believe that this is becoming a serious threat to our public security and to the overall shared Schengen area," the statement said.

On September 6, the European Commission (EC) approved a proposal to completely stop the visa facilitation agreement with Russia. It expects that this decision will be approved by the EU Council and will come into force by September 12. It is assumed that the cost of visas and terms of their registration will increase significantly, issuance of visas for tourist purposes will be the last priority of consulates. The European Commission also calls on the EU countries to check visa applicants for ‘trustworthiness’.