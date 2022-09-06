Putin's decision to conduct special operation supported by most Russians, Kremlin says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to carry out the special military operation in Ukraine is backed by an absolute majority of Russians, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RBC TV on Tuesday.

"We can only talk about consolidation here, because an absolute majority of our country’s population supports the decision of our commander-in-chief and president," he told the channel, when replying to a question about whether sentiment on the situation in Ukraine and the special military operation has changed over the past six months.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that Russians "deeply care about and go to aid of those who live in the [Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics] at the call of their hearts." "And this process, it seems to me, is only gaining momentum," he added.