Russian embassy bashes US for condoning neo-Nazi crimes in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. The United States fails to realize how dangerous the ideology of Nazism is and has been encouraging crimes by neo-Nazi nationalists in Ukraine, the Russian embassy in Washington said in a comment on Friday.

"We have taken note of the condemnation by the US State Department of violence and hate `everywhere’ with regard to the assassination attempt on Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. However it’s obvious that American diplomats intentionally turn a blind eye to the extreme beliefs of the alleged criminal, his `black sun’ neo-Nazi tattoos typical of the Azov battalion (outlawed in Russia)," the Russian embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to Russian diplomats, their American counterparts "forget that the shooter, accused of killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket (New York - TASS) in May 2022, had the same tattoos." The embassy emphasized that "very concise declarations regarding the blatant manifestation of radicalism in Buenos Aires show that Washington is not willing to draw inconvenient conclusions."

"A question arises: how many more people around the world must be affected by the actions of Nazi ideology supporters before the US realizes its dangers and stops condoning the nationalists’ crimes. That is exactly what the US is doing in Ukraine where the Kiev regime fighters continue to intentionally exterminate the civilian population," Russian diplomats concluded.

A criminal case has been opened following a recent attempt to shoot Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. Argentina’s Criminal Code envisages up to 20 years in prison for such a crime.

On Thursday, Fernandez de Kirchner was attacked outside her home in Buenos Aires. The attacker, identified as Fernando Sabag Montiel, who was in the crowd of her supporters, came very close to her and pointed a gun at her. The politician escaped unharmed as the weapon did not shoot. The police arrested the assailant, a 35-year-old Brazilian national who has lived in Argentina for more than 20 years.