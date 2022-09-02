Russian air defenses intercept 14 HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces intercepted 14 HIMARS rockets and a US-made HARM anti-radiation missile in the past day in their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"In the area of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, a US-made HARM anti-radiation missile was shot down. Also, 14 rockets of the US HIMARS multiple rocket launcher were intercepted near the settlements of Styla in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kherson, Berislav and Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

In addition, in the past 24 hours, the Russian air defense capabilities "shot down 12 unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Yakovenkovo and Borshchevka in the Kharkov Region, Blagodatnoye, Styla and Valeryanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Nesteryanka and Kopani in the Zaporozhye Region and Zelyony Gai in the Kherson Region," the general added.

The Russian forces shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack aircraft and a MiG-29 fighter in the past 24 hours, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Andreyevka in the Kherson Region, two Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack planes and a MiG-29 fighter re-equipped to launch American HARM anti-radiation missiles were shot down," the spokesman said.

The Russian Aerospace Forces eliminated the command staff of the Ukrainian army’s 56th motorized infantry brigade in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Konashenkov reported.

"East of the settlement of Mikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the command staff of the 56th motorized infantry brigade was eliminated. A precision strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces against the command post liquidated 18 servicemen, including 12 officers, and another 31 fighters were wounded," the spokesman said.

The Russian Aerospace Forces hit hangars with armaments of the Ukrainian army’s 46th air mobile brigade and the deployment site of the 17th armored brigade in the Nikolayev Region, eliminating over 40 militants and 10 pieces of military equipment, Konashenkov reported.

"Precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit the following targets in the past 24 hours: the temporary deployment site of the 17th tank brigade near the settlement of Bereznegovatoye, and also hangars with armaments and materiel of the 46th air mobile brigade near the community of Belaya Krinitsa in the Nikolayev Region. The strikes killed over 40 Ukrainian servicemen and destroyed up to 10 pieces of military equipment," the spokesman said.

Combat aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, missile and artillery troops are inflicting heavy damage on the Ukrainian troops that are attempting to gain foothold in the Nikolayev-Krivoi Rog area, Konashenkov reported.

"The Kiev regime continues unsuccessful attempts to gain foothold in some areas in the Nikolayev-Krivoi Rog direction. Aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, missile and artillery troops are inflicting heavy losses on units and reserves of the Ukrainian troops," the spokesman said.

"In the past 24 hours of combat operations in that area, the enemy lost 13 tanks, 19 infantry fighting vehicles, 12 other combat armored vehicles, 11 pickup trucks with large-caliber machine-guns and over 330 servicemen. Two militants were captured," the general added.

Russian operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile and artillery troops struck a Ukrainian platoon of Olkha multiple rocket launchers in the Nikolayev Region and eight command posts in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The following targets were destroyed in the past 24 hours: a platoon of Olkha multiple launch rocket systems near the settlement of Novomaryevka in the Nikolayev Region, eight Ukrainian army command posts near the communities of Dachnoye in the Kharkov Region, Aleksandrovka, Artyomovsk and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Verkhnyaya Tersa in the Zaporozhye Region, Belaya Krinitsa, Velikoye Artakovo and Bashtanka in the Nikolayev Region, and also 42 artillery units, manpower and Ukrainian military hardware in 134 areas," the spokesman said.

The Russian troops obliterated six Ukrainian missile/artillery arms depots in the Kharkov and Nikolayev Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic in their special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"Six missile/artillery arms depots were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Kharkov, Tsirkuny and Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region, Seversk and Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Dobroye in the Nikolayev Region," the spokesman said.

In addition, in the area of the community of Voskresenk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system, the general added.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 283 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 151 helicopters, 1,864 unmanned aerial vehicles, 372 surface-to-air missile systems, 4,711 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 823 multiple rocket launchers, 3,364 field artillery guns and mortars and 5,217 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of their special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.