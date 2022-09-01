Russian Defense Ministry puzzled by UN’s non-response to Kiev’s actions at Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is puzzled by the lack of public response from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres regarding Ukraine’s actions over the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the ministry said on Thursday.

"No public response from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres regarding Kiev’s actions around the Zaporozhye NPP causes reasonable confusion," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that "not only does this reticence cast a shadow and cast doubt on the objectivity of the UN approaches to the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP, but also leads to further escalation of the situation there with full impunity for the Kiev regime."

"In this regard, we completely understand the deathly silence of all Western handlers of the V. Zelensky regime, which in fact confirms their tacit participation in the preparation of today’s provocation at the Zaporozhye NPP," the Russian Defense Ministry said.