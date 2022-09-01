Ukrainian saboteurs who planned to seize Zaporozhye plant were trained in UK — authorities

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian saboteurs who planned to seize the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant were trained in the UK, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye Region, said during a Rossiya-1 TV broadcast on Thursday.

"Not just studied English <...> but underwent special training under the guidance of the British Secret Intelligence Service, MI-6. After that they returned to Ukraine, <..>, through Warsaw, ending up in Odessa and from there, by the end of August, arrived in the Dnepropetrovsk region, on the right bank of the Dnepr River, where they got ready and moved out to execute the criminal orders given to them," he said.

Rogov earlier told TASS that Ukrainian saboteurs, according to preliminary information, were planning to carry out a terrorist attack at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, timing it to coincide with the IAEA mission visit.

On the morning of September 1, the Russian Defense Ministry reported an attempted landing of Ukrainian troops at 07:00 at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, near the Vodyanoe village. The landing was thwarted by Russian Armed Forces; two self-propelled barges with saboteurs that departed from Nikopol were sunk.

Also, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, at 06:20 Moscow time, the Kiev regime carried out a landing of two Ukrainian sabotage groups with a total number of up to 60 people on seven fast-speed boats on the coast of the Kakhovka reservoir, three kilometers north-east of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian servicemen were blocked by units of the Russian Federal Guard Service and the Russian Armed Forces.

An IAEA mission has now arrived in Energodar and at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The mission will assess the physical damage to the plant, determine the operability of the facility's security and safety systems. Specialists will also have to assess the working conditions of plant personnel and take urgent measures to ensure the safety of the plant.