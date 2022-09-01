Kiev continues unsuccessful attempts to attack in Nikolayev, Krivoi Rog areas — top brass

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Kiev regime continued unsuccessful attempts in the past 24 hours to attack in the Nikolayev and Krivoi Rog areas, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, the Kiev regime continued unsuccessful attempts to carry out offensive operations in the Nikolayev and Krivoi Rog areas," the spokesman said.

"Aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, missile and artillery troops inflicted heavy losses on the Ukrainian army’s advancing units and reserves," he said.

"In the past 24 hours alone, the enemy lost 31 tanks, 22 infantry fighting vehicles, 18 other combat armored vehicles, eight pickup trucks with large-caliber machine-guns, 17 special motor vehicles and over 350 personnel during combat operations in that area," the general reported.