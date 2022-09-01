Russia not alone, attempts to isolate country destined to fail — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia is not alone in the world and the West’s attempts to isolate it will fail, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We are not alone at all, they are trying to isolate us but these attempts are destined for failure," he said at a meeting with students and teaching staff at MGIMO University.

The Russian top diplomat noted that Eurasian, Latin American, and African countries are completely dissatisfied with the West’s commands. "They are beginning to realize very well the rules that the West is trying to impose on everyone and everything and they want to return to their roots, to that very sovereign equality of states, on which the UN Charter is based and that presumes respect for the cultural and religious diversity of the modern world," he noted. Lavrov reiterated that 80% of countries had not joined anti-Russian sanctions despite "completely brazen pressure, blackmail and threats," including personal threats against these countries’ politicians.