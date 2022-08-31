In current era, Russia has nobody but itself to rely on — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia is living through a long historical period when it has nobody but itself to rely on, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the educational marathon Znaniye (Knowledge) on Wednesday.

"As we can see, the West's reaction to the implementation of the special military operation’s goals clearly shows that from the very outset the tasks of the West were global and aimed at weakening, and, as some political scientists in the West admit, dismembering our country," he said. "During the era we are now living through, and it is precisely an era, a long historical period, we have to be prepared to realize we have nobody to rely on but ourselves."

Lavrov stressed that Russia was well aware of the West’s inability to negotiate and honor commitments, and that its promises not to expand NATO to the east and to adhere to the principles of indivisible security "have gone into the dustbin."

"We will advance our agenda, which is based on the principles of the UN Charter and respect for the sovereign equality of states, which is violated by the Americans and their European and other allies," Lavrov said.

He recalled that "80% of those living on the globe represent countries that have not joined the sanctions announced by the US and its satellites."

"This is so despite the colossal daily pressure that is exerted on the governments of these countries with the aim to force them join the mainstream of anti-Russian and Russophobic politics," he stressed.

"We have not only the UN Charter, but also a large group of countries on our side," Lavrov concluded.