Mikhailovka administration head killed in car blast — Zaporozhye regional official

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Head of the Mikhailovka military-civilian administration Ivan Sushko was killed in a car explosion on Wednesday, member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Vladimir Rogov said.

"Head of the military-civilian administration of the Mikhailovka township Ivan Sushko was killed in a car blast today. An explosive device had been placed under his car seat," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Rogov, Sushko suffered critical injuries in the blast and died in the hospital.