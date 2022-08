DONETSK, August 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces tried to launch a counteroffensive at several sections of the front at once on Tuesday, but all attacks were repulsed, DPR's Deputy Minister of Information Daniil Bezsonov said on Tuesday.

"Today at several sections of the front, the Ukrainian [military] <...> tried to go on a counteroffensive, but our fighters repulsed all [their] attempts," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Bezsonov stressed that Ukrainian units suffered serious losses.