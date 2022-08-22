DPR already prepared materials for tribunal for 80 episodes of Azov crimes — authorities

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Preparation for the first stage of the tribunal in the Donetsk People’s Republic for war criminals is coming to an end, materials on 80 episodes of crimes committed by the Azov nationalist battalion (outlawed in Russia) are already fully ready, DPR head Denis Pushilin announced on Monday.

"Preparations for the first stage of the tribunal are coming to an end. The investigative bodies are working, and now the date of the first Mariupol tribunal directly depends on them. At the moment we can say that materials on 80 episodes of Azov crimes are fully ready," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

Earlier, Pushilin said that the Ukrainian nationalists should be tried by a tribunal, and did not rule out that this tribunal would be international. According to Pushilin, one of the tribunals will take place in Mariupol, and the DPR Foreign Ministry is involved in its preparation. The republic also reported that the necessary documents are being prepared, including the Charter. It is expected that fighters of nationalist groups, in particular, Azov and Aidar, and servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces will face the tribunal.