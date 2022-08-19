Romanian authorities expel Russian diplomat

BUCHAREST, August 19. /TASS/. Romania’s authorities decided to expel a Russian diplomat, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The Foreign Ministry informs that the Romanian authorities decided to declare an employee of the Russian embassy in Bucharest persona non grata. The embassy was notified of the decision at the order of Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu," the statement reads.

"The decision was made based on the [embassy] employee’s activities that were incompatible with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the statement added.

The diplomat left Romania earlier this week, the ministry said.