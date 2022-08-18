Ammunition depot catches fire in Russia's Belgorod Region, no casualties reported

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. An ammunition depot in Russia’s Belgorod Region caught fire on Thursday, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that no casualties had been reported.

"An ammunition depot near the Timonovo settlement in the Valuisky Urban District caught fire. According to the latest reports, there are no casualties. The district’s head ordered the residents of the Timonovo and Soloti settlements to be evacuated to a safe distance. Response teams are working on the scene, efforts are underway to establish the cause of the fire," the governor wrote on Telegram.

Soloti has a population of about 650 and Timonovo has some 530 residents. The two settlements are located approximately 5.4 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.