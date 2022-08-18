More than 17,000 explosive items disposed of at Mariupol airport

MARIUPOL, August 18. /TASS/. Specialists from the Russian Armed Forces’ International Mine Action Center have disposed of more than 17,000 explosive items on the territory of Mariupol airport since the moment of its liberation, the commander of a bomb disposal squad (call sign Berkut) told the media on Thursday.

"Over the reviewed period more than 17,000 explosive items have been destroyed [on the territory of the Mariupol airport]," he said.

According to the officer, while combing the area of one of the airport’s administrative buildings on Thursday, bomb disposal experts found three grenades for a foreign underbarrel grenade launcher, as well as "anti-personnel mines, which were destroyed by the robot system Uran-6."