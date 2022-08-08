Russian top brass calls Kiev’s shelling of Zaporozhye NPP act of nuclear terrorism

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The bombardment of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) by a Ukrainian artillery brigade is an act of nuclear terrorism committed by the regime of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"On August 7, the Zelensky regime committed a new act of nuclear terrorism at energy infrastructure facilities of the Zaporozhye NPP to create a humanitarian disaster in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions," the spokesman said.

The Zaporozhye NPP was bombarded by units of the Ukrainian army’s 44th artillery brigade at about 12:40 from the settlement of Marganets located on the opposite bank of the Kakhovka reservoir, the general specified.

Ukraine’s shelling attack damaged the high-voltage electric power line that supplied electricity to the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, Konashenkov said.

"The Zaporozhye NPP experienced a voltage surge that caused smoke at the station’s outdoor switchgear unit. The protection system was also activated, switching off electric power supply," the spokesman said.

The Zaporozhye NPP’s technical personnel lowered the capacity of the station’s 5th and 6th power units to 500 MW to prevent disruption in its operation, Konashenkov reported.

It was reported on August 7 that the Ukrainian military continued bombarding the premises of the Zaporozhye NPP currently controlled by the Russian troops. The military-civilian administration of the town of Energodar where the Zaporozhye NPP is located reported that striking fragments of a rocket launched overnight to August 7 fell at a distance of not more than 400 meters from the operating reactor.

At least one individual was killed in the Kiev regime’s bombardment. All the fires were promptly extinguished. It was also reported that problems emerged with water supply after the water supply system was damaged in the shelling.