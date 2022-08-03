Myanmar grateful to Russia for support, says top diplomat

NAYPYITAW, August 3. /TASS/. The Republic of the Union of Myanmar is grateful to Russia for its support, the country's Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin said on Wednesday.

"Your visit is very important," he said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, adding that the Russian minister last visited Myanmar nine years ago.

"Your visit is a confirmation that Russia and Myanmar continue close contacts. And we are very grateful to Russia for its support," the top diplomat said.

Lavrov, for his part, called Myanmar "a good, friendly, long-standing partner in the Asia-Pacific region," noting that the two countries "are bound by more than a decade of mutual cooperation, friendship and support".