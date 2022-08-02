Serbia did not request Russia’s assistance to solve Kosovo situation, says diplomat

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Serbia did not turn to Russia asking for assistance in the settlement of the Kosovo conflict situation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Asked at a news briefing whether the authorities of Serbia requested assistance on behalf of Russia in the settlement of the Kosovo situation, Zakharova replied "No, they did not."

Tensions escalated dramatically in Kosovo and Metohija on Sunday after Kosovo police had closed a checkpoint on the administrative line with Serbia as part of preparations for the implementation of a ban on Serbian documents.

In response, Serbs living in the northern part of Kosovo came out to protest and blocked major roads. Police officers and members of the NATO-led Kosovo Force international mission (KFOR) were deployed to a bridge across the Ibar River, which connects the northern and southern parts of Kosovska Mitrovica.

As a result of international efforts, Pristina decided to postpone the ban until September 1.