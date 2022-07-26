One Moldovan citizen killed, one wounded in Ukrainian attack on Russian border checkpoint

CHISINAU, July 26. /TASS/. One Moldovan citizen was killed while another sustained wounds in an attack by Ukraine’s armed forces on the Troebortnoye border checkpoint in Russia’s Bryansk Region, Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration reported on Tuesday.

"According to the Moldovan Embassy in Moscow, one citizen was killed, another one was hospitalized at an intensive care unit of the central district hospital of the town of Sevsk in the Bryansk Region," the statement on the ministry’s Telegram channel said.

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, on Tuesday, a Ukrainian quadcopter dropped an explosive device on a vehicle at the Troebortnoye checkpoint. According to Governor of the Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz, four people were hurt with one of them dying later.