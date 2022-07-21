Kremlin weighs in on Pelosi’s call to pin ‘terror label’ on Russia

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Moscow has frowned upon Washington’s recent statements that the US Congress may recognize Russia as ‘a state sponsor of terrorism’ over the special military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We hold a very negative assessment regarding the consequences of such a step, although, on the other hand, hardly anything else can be done to further spoil relations between Russia and the United States. They [the relations] are already in a tough spot," Peskov told journalists.

Politico, a US-based political daily, reported on Wednesday that "Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had a message for Secretary of State Antony Blinken: Designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism — otherwise, Congress will."

According to Politico, "Congress gave the power to label another country as a state sponsor of terrorism to the secretary of state. Some in Congress, though, say lawmakers could pass a law to make the designation without the State Department, thus pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin on their own."

The US political daily also added that Pelosi and Blinken’s representatives declined to comment on this issue.