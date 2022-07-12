Two 120mm mines dropped from Ukrainian drones near Zaporozhye NPP — defense ministry

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists used drones to drop two 120mm mines on the buildings near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Tuesday.

"Today, Ukrainian nationalists used unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver a strike with two 120mm mines at the buildings located in the exact proximity to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. It was not the first cynical provocation staged by the Kiev regime at radiation hazardous facilities and organized by Western sponsors who are seeking to implement their criminal goals by Kiev’s hands and expose to danger millions of Ukrainian citizens," said Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

He did not say however whether the attack caused any casualties or damages.

"We call on the world community, the United Nations, the International Atomic Energy Agency and other international organizations to exert influence on official Kiev and take measures to prevent provocations at potentially hazardous facilities," he stressed.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the council of the Zaporozhye region military-civilian administration, told TASS earlier on Tuesday that Ukrainian troops sent six drones to deliver strikes on Energodar in the Zaporozhye region. At least three of them were downed. According to Rogov, the radiation level around the nuclear plant was within the norm after the shelling. The plant continues to operate routinely.