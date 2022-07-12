Russia says Ukraine plans to film staged videos about Russian saboteurs in Odessa

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, on Tuesday said Ukraine’s intelligence service plans to film staged videos about Russian saboteurs, whose roles will be played by territorial defense fighters.

"According to the available reliable information, the leadership of the SBU plans to film three staged reports in Odessa from July 10-20, 2022 about the allegedly high efficiency of their employees in identifying and suppressing the activities of Russian sabotage groups. Territorial defense militants will act as saboteurs," he said.

Mizintsev said that these fabricated photos and videos are planned to be actively disseminated in Ukrainian and Western news media and online resources.