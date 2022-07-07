Russian Foreign Minister makes several bilateral contacts at G20 dinner — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made a number of bilateral contacts during the official dinner of G20 top diplomats in Indonesia, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Thursday.

"During the dinner, Lavrov made quite a few bilateral contacts and did not notice the absence of those who boycotted [it], as it turned out," the diplomat said replying to a request to comment on information that G7 ministers refused to attend the dinner over the presence of the Russian top diplomat.

Earlier, Kyodo reported that Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi refused to take part in the official dinner.