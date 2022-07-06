Lavrov, Vietnamese Foreign Minister discuss economic problems caused by US and allies

HANOI, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son discussed the problems posed by the US and its Western allies to the global economy.

"We spoke in detail about international affairs, our cooperation within the UN, about the processes in the Asia-Pacific region, with a particular emphasis on the development of a strategic partnership between Russia and ASEAN. We also spoke about the global economic problems that were created by Western countries led by the United States," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Vietnamese counterpart.

According to Lavrov, the parties discussed bilateral relations "in line with implementing the agreements that were reached by the presidents at the end of last year," as well as the Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. He noted that Russia and Vietnam understand how to continue trade, economic, and investment ties in the current environment so that they "do not suffer from illegitimate unilateral sanctions announced by the United States, the European Union and their allies in this region".

"I believe that the talks were very timely. They made it possible to outline specific steps to deepen cooperation in all areas without exception, including in the humanitarian, educational sphere, and in the field of military and technical cooperation," Lavrov concluded.