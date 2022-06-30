Multipolarity the most important point on global agenda — Putin

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The multipolarity of the world, meaning freedom of countries and nations to choose their own development path is the main point on global agenda, which could unite humanity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"In my opinion, multipolarity is the most important thing," Putin said, speaking in the Foreign Intelligence Service headquarters.

"I would like to underscore that multipolarity as we see it - is, first and foremost, freedom. Freedom of countries and nations, their natural right for their own path of development, for preservation of own individuality and uniqueness. In this world order model, there is no place for diktat, templates, imposed by someone, ideas of exclusiveness of certain nations or maybe even certain blocs," the President added.