New anti-Russian US sanctions break game rules for all economies — ambassador

WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS/. New US restrictive measures against Russia, affecting gold circulation and industrial exports among other things, violate the existing rules of the game for all economies, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has said.

"Markets see that the US government acts unpredictably, sowing chaos and panic," he said, answering to a media question about the new package of anti-Russian sanctions. "The new barriers that affect, among other things, gold and industrial exports, violate the existing rules of the game for all economies."

In his words, "the decision by the US and its allies to severe economic ties with Russia pushed the existing crisis tendencies in the global economy to the limit." The Russian diplomat added that the US was suffering from its own sanctions as well.

"The growth in consumer prices here was the highest over the past 40 years," he said.

The United States has imposed a ban on the import of gold from Russia. The order to that effect has been published on the website of the US Treasury Department on Tuesday.