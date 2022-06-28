Putin holding talks with Tajik president in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a visit in Tajikistan, is holding talks with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rakhmon.

The two leaders are expected to continue negotiations until evening. First, they will have a protocol meeting, with reporters present at its beginning. Then, they will continue to speak during a working dinner in an informal atmosphere. Talks are expected to be continued after the dinner.

Putin and Rakhmon will discuss both bilateral and international topics. Thus, the agenda includes cooperation in the trade-and-economic, military-technical, cultural-and-humanitarian, migration and other spheres. They will outline the guidelines for the further development of relations, strategic partnership and allied ties, bearing in mind the fact that this year our countries are marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Special attention during the talks will be focused on the situation in Afghanistan. Bearing in mind the current difficult situation in that country, it is planned to discuss joint measures to ensure Tajikistan’s border security, to prevent infiltration of radicals from Afghanistan’s territory, and issues of defense, the Kremlin said ahead of the visit. The leaders are also expected to exchange views on other current issues on the regional agenda.

This is the second offline meeting between the two presidents this year: they had talks in Moscow on May 16 on the sidelines of the jubilee summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Apart from that, the presidents speak over the phone regularly. They have had six telephone talks this year.

The Russian president will stay in Dushanbe until Wednesday morning, when he will fly to Ashgabat to take part in the Caspian summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan scheduled for June 29.

It is Putin’s first trip to a multilateral offline summit this year and his second foreign visit. In February, he visited China, which hosted the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Putin’s previous visits to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan took place in 2019.