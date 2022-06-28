Putin arrives in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe for a working visit on Tuesday for the first time in the past three years.

Putin is scheduled to meet with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. The beginning of their meeting will be open to the media and then the two leaders will continue their conversation at a work lunch that will take place in an informal atmosphere.

The conversation is expected to continue after lunch as the presidents have a lot to discuss. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters earlier that Putin and Rahmon were most likely to keep communicating until late at night.

The agenda of the talks includes both bilateral and international issues, namely cooperation in a number of fields, the situation in Afghanistan and other regional problems.

Putin will leave Dushanbe on Wednesday morning, heading to Turkmenistan’s capital of Ashgabat where he will address a Caspian Summit set for June 29. The event will also involve the leaders of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

This is Putin’s first trip to an in-person multilateral summit and his second foreign visit this year. In February, he visited China, which was hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Russian president last made a visit to Tajikistan in 2019 to attend a summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.