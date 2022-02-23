Some 73% of Russians back Putin’s decision to recognize DPR, LPR independence - poll

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision on recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics was supported by 73% of Russians, according to a survey carried out by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center.

"Three-quarters of respondents support the Russian president’s decision on recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (73%). Some 16% disagree with it and one in ten Russians found it difficult to answer the question (11%)," the pollster said.

Some 8% of Russians have not heard about the republics’ recognition, 26% have turned a deaf ear to the details, and 66% of citizens believe that they are well aware of the situation.

According to the survey, some 78% of Russians expressed support for the president’s decision on signing the treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual aid between Russia and the two republics. Another 14% of those polled oppose this decision.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with the DPR’s leader Denis Pushilin and the LPR’s leader Leonid Pasechnik. The State Duma (lower house) and the Federation Council (upper house) ratified both documents on February 22 and the Russian president signed the laws on the same day.

The Federation Council authorized a resolution to use the Russian Armed Forces abroad. The decision was unanimously approved at the emergency meeting of the upper house of parliament.