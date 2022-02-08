Possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus raised by French leader — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron initiated the discussion on the possible deployment of Moscow’s nuclear weapons in Belarus during the talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov stated that it was President Macron who put forward this issue at a meeting on February 7. At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized that he had nothing to add to the issues raised at the press conference.

Earlier, following the talks with the Russian head of state, the French leader said that he expressed some concerns over the new draft of the Belarusian constitution and President Alexander Lukashenko’s words about nuclear weapons, noting that he received assurances from Putin regarding this issue.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said that the country was ready to deploy nuclear weapons in case of a threat from NATO. Lukashenko has previously noted that Minsk would propose Moscow to take such steps if the alliance deployed nuclear weapons in Poland.