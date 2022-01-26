United Russia party asks Russian authorities to provide military produce aid to LPR, DPR

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The United Russia political party asked the Russian leadership to provide aid to Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) and ship military products, necessary to deter aggression and protect their citizens, the United Russia Duma faction leader Vladimir Vasilyev announced Wednesday.

"We address the leadership of our country, [asking] to provide aid to Lugansk and Donetsk Republics in form of shipment of military produce necessary to deflect military aggression and to take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the citizens," Vasilyev said, according to the party press office.

"We are concerned with protection of lives of Russian citizens and compatriots living in DPR and LPR. We held consultations in the Duma Council and in the faction, and came to an understanding that we cannot leave the people to the mercy of the Kiev regime," Vasilyev added.

According to the politician, NATO actions "are no longer simply worrying, they are truly alarming and bewildering." "To orchestrate a hysteria in the global media and to pump Ukraine with Western lethal weapons at the same time is very dangerous," Vasilyev underscored.

He noted that Ukraine today receives missile systems, grenade launchers and other armaments, as well as "instructors, who teach how to use these systems." "This is a big danger, this is preparation for hostilities, undoubtedly. For hostilities against civilians who live there," Vasilyev said.

He added that Russia cannot allow an "extermination of people."

"We’ve been waiting for a long time for reason to prevail in Washington, but this does not happen. We hear only about sanctions and about weapons coming to the conflict area. The scenario, displayed by the collective West in Ukraine, looks like a return to Nazism and times of [Stepan] Bandera. We cannot put up with this," Vasilyev underscored.