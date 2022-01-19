Russia’s proposals on security aim to create new system of agreements - diplomat

VIENNA, January 19. /TASS/. Russian proposals for the US and NATO on guarantees of security aim to create a new system of agreements, based on rejection of attempts to achieve military advantage, says Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to Vienna talks on military security and arms control.

"The Russian proposals on guarantees of security aim to create a new system of agreements, based on rejection of attempts to achieve military advantage and on the principle of indivisible security in its initial understanding, approved by all OSCE heads of state in the 1990s," Gavrilov said. "They are based on ruling out any further NATO eastward expansion and deployment of threatening weapon systems near our borders - especially in Ukraine - as well as rejection of provocative training events near our state borders."

According to the Russian diplomat, all this are "red lines" for Russia.

"These are absolutely necessary and inalienable elements, without which we will have to state that the other side displays the highest grade of non-cooperation," the diplomat said.

In this regard, Russia pointed out before OSCE that the diplomatic work is about finding solutions, based on the balance of interest, their mutual acknowledgement and respect.