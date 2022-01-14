Russian top diplomat likely to visit Japan in next couple of months

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he planned to pay a working visit to Japan in the next two or three months.

"The visit will definitely take place. We are currently negotiating plans. I think that in the next couple of months, we will [make time] for this," the Russian top diplomat said at a press conference on Friday.

According to Lavrov, Russia and Japan have a plethora of questions on the agenda, including both positive and problematic issues. "We strive to make our dialogue more substantive, more specific and focused on promoting the Russian-Japanese partnership, without making its prospects hostage to [Japan’s] relations with its closest allies," the foreign minister noted.