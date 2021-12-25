Putin, Vucic discuss shipment of Russian gas to Serbia - Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed the supply of Russian natural gas during their phone call Saturday, the Kremlin press service said in its statement.

"In development of the November 25 talks in Sochi, the sides continued the discussion of the current condition and perspectives of cooperation in various area, including the implementation of joint energy projects. A special focus was paid to the shipment of Russian gas to Serbia. The sides noted tht a systemic work between both countries’ responsible structures, which makes it possible to ensure a stable energy and heat for the Serbian people and economy," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders wished each other a merry Christmas and a happy New Year, and agreed to further contacts and coordination at various levels.

On November 25, Putin and Vucic held negotiations in Sochi; following the talks, Russia maintained the gas price for Serbia at $270 per 1,000 cubic meters for six months, promising "exceptional" terms after that period is over.

On November 1, 2021, Gazprom began shipping gas to Serbia via the new route: first through the TurkStream pipeline and then through Turkey and Bulgaria to Serbia.