Russia released draft documents on security guarantees to deter US schemes, says diplomat

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Moscow moved to release the draft agreements on security guarantees that it had handed over to the United States in order to stop any US ploys in their tracks, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Wednesday.

"We do know our American partners, we know that there has not been a single situation where they refrained from media schemes, and there are a lot of examples. So, in order to prevent any ploys and make the work truly transparent, and factor in the current developments in the security field, we thoroughly clarified Russia’s approaches to these documents," she emphasized.

According to Zakharova, a number of US officials said that Russia was bluffing by taking such a step, adding that Moscow had allegedly always been "against going public." The diplomat stressed in this regard that Moscow had first handed the documents over to Washington via diplomatic channels, giving the US time to study them.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The documents were handed over to the US at a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry on December 15.