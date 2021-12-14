Russia’s State Duma condemns discrimination of Russian compatriots in Latvia — statement

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) introduced to the State Duma a draft statement condemning the discriminatory policy of the Latvian authorities against Russian compatriots in the republic.

"The State Duma strongly condemns the policy of the Republic of Latvia aimed at infringing on the rights of Russian compatriots residing in this republic," the document reads.

Recent manifestations of this policy can be illustrated by the adoption in November of amendments to the Law on the security of public entertainment. According to the amendments, a ban is imposed on the use of St. George’s ribbons during public events, entertainment and festivities, as well as meetings, processions and pickets.

"The State Duma believes that a ban on the use and wearing during public events of one of the main symbols of the Great Victory over Nazism - the St. George ribbon - violates the rights and freedoms of our compatriots and divides Latvian society by national and ideological principles," the document reads.

The statement stressed that "Riga continues to cynically pursue a policy aimed at rewriting history in favor of its political situation, glorifying Nazi criminals and their accomplices from among local collaborators."