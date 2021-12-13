US diplomats distort Moscow’s stance — Russian embassy in Kiev

KIEV, December 13. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Ukraine has said the US embassy in Kiev tends to distort the Russian leadership’s statements. The point at issue is the US embassy’s comment regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent remark on the current events in Donbass.

"It has to be stated once again that the US embassy in Kiev distorts Russian officials’ words. The Russian president’s statement reads: ‘Russophobia is the first step towards genocide.’ Isn’t it so?" the Russian embassy in Ukraine tweeted on Monday.

The Russian embassy’s comment was in reaction to a message by its US counterpart in Kiev published on Twitter earlier in the day. "False accusations of genocide are dangerous and irresponsible," the US embassy said. Also, it mentioned alleged human rights abuses on Donbass territories beyond Kiev’s control and also what it described as Russia's "lies about Donbass" and obvious attempts to "shift the blame" for the suffering caused.

Earlier, on December 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the events in Donbass increasingly resembled genocide. Also, he described Russophobia as the first step towards genocide.

Russia has repeatedly stressed that it is not a party to an intra-Ukrainian conflict in Donbass and systematically presses for complete and strict implementation of the Minsk agreements, which it signed in the capacity of a peace process mediator.