Respect to heroes unites people of all nationalities and beliefs in Russia - Putin

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Respect to the exploits of Heroes of the Fatherland will always consolidate Russia’s unity, unite people of various nationalities, religious and views, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday in a video address on the occasion of Heroes of the Fatherland Day.

"Russia is home to people of various nationalities and religions, views and beliefs, but respect to heroes of the fatherland, to their exploits and deeds unites all of us, gives us strength, energy, makes us move ahead and strengthen our unity. I am convinced that things will be this way at all times," he stressed.

Heroes of the Fatherland Day has been marked in Russia on December 9 since 2007 to succeed a similar holiday celebrated in the Russian Empire from 1769 to 1917.