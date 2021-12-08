Russia, Greece sign joint plan of action for 2022-2024

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia and Greece signed five agreements in the wake of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis Wednesday.

In particular, the two countries signed the Joint plan of action between the Russian Federation and the Hellenic Republic for 2022-2024, the Kremlin said on its website. Russia and Greece also signed the protocol on amendment of the April 10, 1991, Agreement between the USSR and the Hellenic Republic on prevention of naval incidents outside of territorial waters.

Besides, two memorandums were signed: on mutual understanding on cooperation in development and use of petawatt-and exawatt-class lasers between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Russia and the Ministry of Development and Investment of Greece; and on mutual understanding on technical cooperation on tax administration between the Federal Tax Service of Russia and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue of Greece.

Another document is the program of joint actions between Russia’s Federal Agency for Tourism and the Ministry of Tourism of Greece for 2022-2024.